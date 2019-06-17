Fred Francis staying positive after 12 chemo sessions completed

Fred Francis apologized to his constituents for not responding to calls and emails as quickly as he used to.

He says he doesn't think he's missed too many council meetings — but his day-to-day health has come with its share of struggles.

The Ward 1 councillor was diagnosed with cancer last December and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"I haven't taken a leave or anything," said Francis. "It's a matter of doing what I can when I can."

The initial 12 sessions of chemotherapy are over. A mid-treatment PET scan showed "promise," and Francis is hoping a third PET scan does the same.

"Even if I wasn't positive myself, I don't think there'd be many people in my life who would let me be negative," said Francis, thanking his family and friends for their support.

Chest pain that wouldn't go away

"It didn't feel like anything that I'd felt before," said Francis, describing the pain in December as "little."

It turned out to be an abnormally-shaped lymph node which was putting pressure on his aorta.

When Francis found out it was Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer, he passed out. The news came shortly after a funeral for his sister-in-law Michelle Prince, who died after five years of cancer.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate. It can hit anybody at any time," said Francis, encouraging everyone to get tested.

A new normal

Francis describes his current day-to-day as a new normal. He's been scheduling chemotherapy treatments for the end of his weeks so that he has the weekends to recover. He works full time with the Multicultural Council of Windsor, in addition to his council duties.

"If I feel well, I work. If I feel tired, I'll go home and rest," said Francis. "You listen to your body and do what it tells you to do."

The chemo would usually fatigue him for a "good three, four days." Francis said it helped to be mobile to get through the tiredness.

"I haven't been able to go for a run for some time," said Francis.

"For at least six, seven months. Looking forward to gradually getting back into running and exercising a bit more."