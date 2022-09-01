Fourth suspect arrested in weekend assaults that circulated on social media

Windsor police have arrested a fourth suspect in relation to two weekend assaults that circulated on social media.

Police say the suspect is a young offender.

Windsor police arrested three people on Aug. 31 in relation to the incidents. Police say that two of those suspects are 18, and the third is a young offender.

Tyler Ducharme and Jacob Yoell, both 18 and from Windsor, have been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

The two youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the incidents happened early Saturday morning, and the same suspects are believed to be involved in both incidents.

Videos of both incidents were posted to social media.

Windsor police say the investigation is ongoing.