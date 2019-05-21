Join this neighbourhood four square game — for adults

After family dinner on Sunday nights, one Windsor family is throwing it back to childhood with a neighbourhood game of four square.

Karen Morand said it all started when their adult niece was headed abroad for a while — the niece and her friends taped out a four square court on the street out front of their house.

Now, the court is painted on the road and the Morands invite their neighbours to play.

"We invite them to play and they say 'oh maybe later, maybe next time,'" said Karen.

The game has been around since the 1950s and the rules haven't changed since then — four players, four squares and one bouncy ball.

If the ball bounces more than once, the player is eliminated from the game. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Each square has a rank, with the highest spot being the King. Players hit the ball with their hands and bounce it into an opponent's square. The opponent must hit the ball before it bounces more than once or gets away from them, and must bounce it into another opponent's square. As players are eliminated, others move into higher spots and new players rotate in.

"It's not a hard game," said Charlie Morand. "Anyone who's competitive is the King."

Karen said the competitive nature is just "how the Morands roll."

In four square, players hit the ball with just their hands and try to get it to bounce in an opponent's square. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The Morands' game often involves some dancing.

"When you're not playing four square and you're waiting to go on, you dance," said Karen.

A competitive world championships for adult four square takes place each year in Maine, and the world record of a 34-hour game was set by Massechusets high school students in 2012.

The Morands are considering adding a glow-in-the-dark element to their court.

"When it gets dark the game is done ... and we're not done," said Karen.

These adults get together to play a game from their childhood: four square. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

According to Charlie, anyone is welcome to come and play.

"We're at the corner of Menard and Eleanor and we welcome anyone to come join us on a Sunday afternoon," said Charlie.

There's only one rule, which the Morands told CBC in unison.

"When you see a vehicle, you have to yell 'car!'"