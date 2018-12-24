Four involved in weekend shooting, one suspect unidentified

Police have arrested one and issued warrants for two others after a shots-fired call on Saturday.

One person was arrested after the 4:30 a.m. response to Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place.

A vehicle with gunshot holes was seized, but no one was injured.

The occupant of the vehicle was believed to be the target of the shooting, but they were uninjured.

Major Crimes officers have determined two males and two females were involved.

One female has been charged with attempted murder. Two other suspects are wanted on outstanding warrants for attempted murder.

A fourth suspect remains unidentified.

All suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.