Former Windsor resident killed in crash leaves 3 children orphaned

A former Windsor resident who died with his wife in a London-area car crash on Saturday, is being remembered for his dedication to work, faith and family.

Khaldoun (Sam) El-Rifai, 48, and his wife Rabia Sayour, 26, along with three of their children, were visiting Sam's brother Hayssam Rifai before the fatal crash.

"I asked him to stay for supper because we were fasting," said Rifai. "He said no, he has to go get some clothes for the kids."

And that's where the family went; to buy new clothes for the children to wear at the end of Ramadan. When they were 20 minutes away from their home in Dresden, Ont., the car crashed head-on with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

El-Rifai and Sayour were killed.

Their three children — ages one, two and four — survived the crash and are all still in the hospital, suffering from several fractures and abrasions including broken legs, arms, neck and ribs, said Rifai.

Three of Sam's children (two pictured) are recovering at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. (Hayssam Rifai)

The oldest, Ayat, also suffered from a collapsed lung, he said.

El-Rifai also leaves behind two other children from a previous marriage.

"Really he just work work work until he died," his brother said on a phone from the London Children's Hospital. "Life is so tough, so he had to work."

The friendly face at the corner gas station

In Windsor, El-Rifai is being remembered for his 'open heart' and 'kind' spirit.

For several years, El-Rifai could be found daily working at the gas station on the corner of Crawford and University avenues.

"He was here from dawn to dusk, he was always here," said Ramzi Kalouti who runs the auto shop next door.

"He was always straight-forward, always nice to people, and he's always said what's in his heart."

Ramzi Kalouti ran the shop next door to El-Rifai (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Since El-Rifai spent so much time at work, he moved his family to an apartment across the street from the gas station.

"His kids would come across the street just to come see him, spend time with him," said Kalouti.

El-Rifai left Windsor when the gas station was sold.

"We missed him around here, but before he left this world," said Kalouti. "It was just a big shock. Then when you find out it's a close friend, it's heartbreaking, and especially because you've still got the three kids in the hospital."

Khaldoun (Sam) El-Rifai dances with his daughter one month before the head-on collision. 0:09

Kalouti said we all have something to learn from El-Rifai even after his death.

"I want him to be remembered as a loyal family man and loyal to his business and loyal to his religion, and I'm going to say that we'll always miss him no matter what, he was someone we look up to."

"Let's put it this way — a lot of people nowadays don't show initiative to their family, to their kids, to their jobs, so he was one person that took care of both and we all looked up to him for that," he said. "He knew how to split up his time fairly and that's something we got to all learn."

El-Rifai moved from Lebanon in 2002.

A future for the children

The three children are confined to a bed while they recover from multiple fractures but their uncle is committed to raising them.

"I'm not going to give my brother's kids to anybody," said Hayssam Rifai, who already has 11 children from ages 7 to 24 years old.

"Every time they ask where daddy where mommy, I tell them, they're coming, they're coming," he said. "They are in a lot of pain."

Hayssam Rifai with the youngest son, Ameer (Hayssam Rifai)

Rifai said the hospital has a team who will lead the children through a grieving process when they are healthy enough to process the information.

"The boys they are too young to understand, but the girl she understands a little bit."

The London Muslim Mosque is also committed to raising money for the children and ensuring they are supported for the coming years.