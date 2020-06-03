Former Windsor police officer charged with sexual assault

A former Windsor police officer has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident that happened in 2016, while he was an officer.

Police say the major crime branch launched an investigation into the incident on May 6, 2020, after they received a sexual assault complaint.

Police say the investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. That's when police discovered the suspect was a former officer.

The alleged offence happened February of 2016 at a home in Windsor while the officer was off-duty.

Investigators determined there was enough evidence to lay a charge.

On May 8, 2020 police arrested the suspect.

Mark Stock, 54, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The former constable worked with the Windsor Police Service from January 1987 to January 2017.

Stock was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 18, 2020.

In May, another police officer was charged with assault and suspended after allegedly assaulting a victim sometime overnight between Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21.

In April, another Windsor police officer with 32 years of experience was charged with assault, following an investigation by the Chatham-Kent Police Service.