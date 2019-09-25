Former Windsor police officer and foster parent convicted of indecent assault of boys
John Robert Leigh Taylor will serve four years in prison for indecent assault against boys in Windsor
A 67-year-old man who was once a police officer and foster parent in Windsor has been convicted on two counts of indecent assault against boys in Windsor several decades ago.
John Robert Leigh Taylor, who was living in Guelph when the historical charges were laid, will serve four years in prison.
Crown attorney Tim Kavanagh said the indecent assault against the minors happened in the 1970s and the 1980s.
The sentence also includes time for convictions on two counts of sexual assault, which happened more recently in the Guelph area, according to Kavanagh.
Guelph police arrested Taylor in 2017 and charged him with multiple counts of sexual assault as part of an on going investigation.
Windsor police arrested him in August of that year, after five men came forward with historical allegations, alleging assaults that occurred while the men were between 11 and 14 years old.
The five men said the incidents took place between 1974 and 1984, according to Windsor police.
Taylor held positions as a Windsor police officer from 1972 to 1979 and as a truancy officer from 1981 to 1982.
He was also a former foster parent and baseball coach.
