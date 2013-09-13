A new purpose: former Windsor jail site sold

The former Windsor jail may have a new owner this spring.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky received a "courtesy call" about the sale because she had asked for public consultation on what would be done with the property.

The property went up for sale at the end of October, with a price tag of $1. Infrastructure Ontario at the time was looking for the "best value" for the property.

According to Gretzky, historical restrictions placed on the building by the city are included in sale details. In 2012, the property was designated as the Sandwich Heritage Conservation District.

Gretzky is still hoping that the community gets to have some input on what the space becomes.

"I think it's important [the community] can share their vision before that sale goes through," said Gretzky, who had to ask twice to get notice of the sale. "All they've told me is there is an agreement in place."

The property at 378 Brock St. also includes the administration building adjacent to the former jail. The jail ceased operations in 2014.

(Aadel Haleem/CBC News)

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante tweeted that the property and the site is very important to Sandwich Towne.

"Hopeful that the successful bidder is ready and willing to work with the community," tweeted Costante.

Gretzky hasn't heard any rumours about who the potential buyers or are what their plans might be.

"There's lots of input on what [the community] would like to see it be," said Gretzky, adding that usage of the Mackenzie Hall parking lot was still a concern — its ownership will also transfer to the owners of the former jail.

The closing date on the sale is sometime in early April.