Former teacher found guilty of professional misconduct, has teaching licence revoked

A former Windsor high school drama teacher previously fired from the region's public school board was found guilty on Thursday of professional misconduct and has had his teaching licence revoked.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT), John Nabben — who was employed by the Greater Essex County District School Board until June 7, 2017 — had his "certificate of qualification and registration" revoked.

Nabben's licence was suspended on April 19, 2018, less than one year after he was fired amid allegations that he abused students "physically, sexually, verbally, psychologically or emotionally," according to a hearing notice released by the OCT.

Though the OCT's discipline committee issued its decision to revoke Nabben's licence following Thursday's hearing, spokesperson Gabrielle Barkany told CBC News via email that "the college's discipline panel is in the process of writing its decision and reasons behind its decision."

Once completed, the decision will be posted to OCT website within the next few weeks, according to Barkany.