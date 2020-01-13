Former Windsor massage therapist sentenced to 9 months in jail for sexual assault

A former massage therapist in Windsor was sentenced Monday to nine months behind bars, followed by another 18 months probation.

In October 2019, Shawn Boycott, 49, pleaded guilty to an indecent act and four counts of sexual assault.

In total, there were five victims — all female — including one who was 17 years old at the time. The incidents of sexual assault occurred between April and December of 2017 in Windsor.

Boycott had previously worked at a spa, fitness club and massage therapy clinic.

Three victim impact statements were heard in court today.

"These acts, frankly, are disturbing. You violated these women," said Windsor Superior Court Justice Kirk Munroe.

Assistant Crown Attorney Jennifer Holmes is applauding the "brave" victims who came forward.

"They're content that they did not have to go through a trial. As we all know, complainants often wish it [the sentence] was more, but they understand the law," said Holmes.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Boycott is now on the sex offender registry.

The man was originally charged in December 2018. At that time, he was under investigation by the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario (CMTO).

In court on Monday, he apologized.

"I'm very sorry. I express my sincere apologies and remorse," Boycott said.

Boycott resigned from the CMTO Monday as well, the same day as his sentencing, according to the college's website. He was previously suspended on Jan. 1, 2020 for non-payment of fees.

According to the college, he completed his education to practice as a massage therapist in January of 2016 and became registered in November of that year.