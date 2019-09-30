Former LaSalle Mayor Bill Varga dead at 91

The man known as the 'Senator of County Council' has died.

Bill Varga died Monday morning, at the age of 91.

Varga totalled 33 years in local politics, serving the former Township of Sandwich West from 1974 to 1982 and 1985 to 1990, as well as the Town of LaSalle from 1991 until his retirement from municipal politics in 2010.

Throughout his career, Varga held numerous official positions, including serving as a county councillor, reeve, deputy reeve, deputy mayor and mayor. He was also the Warden of Essex County in 1994.

Outside of politics, Varga was well-regarded for his work as an electrician.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who was a friend and colleague — as well as a fellow "Ruscom, Ont. boy" — said Varga "was always concerned about not only the residents of LaSalle … but the residents of county council."

The Town of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaSalle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaSalle</a> is saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. William (Bill) Varga. Mr. Varga served LaSalle (1991-2010), and Township of Sandwich West (1974-1982 & 1985-1990). Over the years, Mr. Varga held the positions of Councillor, Reeve, Deputy Reeve, Deputy Mayor & Mayor. <a href="https://t.co/ALPwfp96wS">pic.twitter.com/ALPwfp96wS</a> —@TownofLaSalle

"He was looked up to by a number of new members of county council and [was] well-respected by all members county council," Bain said.

According to Bain, more people referred to Varga as "The Senator" than "Mayor Varga."

"[People] knew that he had a lot of background on issues," said Bain. "You could go to him and ask what happened 10-years-ago or 15-years-ago, 20-years-ago — Bill was aware of those things."

Current LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy described Varga as a "devoted father and husband," as well as a "servant to our community."

I’m sorry to hear that Bill Varga, former mayor of LaSalle, died this morning at the age of 91. Bill held political office for 33 years (!) before retiring in 2010. He was a true champion of LaSalle and Essex County. My condolences to the Varga family. —@drewdilkens

"There was nothing he did without thinking of the town," Bondy said.

Former LaSalle Mayor Ken Ataya, who took over for Varga in 2010, describing Varga's death as a "sad moment for LaSalle."

"Bill was incredibly popular in his beloved Town as well as highly respected regionally," said Ataya, in a Monday Town of LaSalle media release. "People loved being around him. For over 30 years of working for, with and beside him, I could always count on his support, and unwavering loyalty. He will be missed."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens offered his condolences to the Varga family in a Monday tweet.