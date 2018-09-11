Windsor's former internal auditor found guilty of fraud

An Ontario Superior Court of Justice judge found Windsor's former internal auditor guilty of fraud.

Police said Angela Berry "used her position to issue cheques that she may have benefited from."

The cheques Berry wrote totalled more than $30,000. A lengthy investigation was conducted between March and November of 2015 and Berry was formally charged in December of that year.

She last worked for the city in April 2015. At the time, she had accused most members of city council and several top administrators of creating a toxic workplace, which forced her to leave her job.

At the time, Berry charged the city with harassment, but the charge failed to be proved in court.