Former Grace hospital and Windsor Arena properties back up for grabs

The City of Windsor is requesting expressions of interest for the former Grace Hospital site and the former Windsor Arena.

Both properties had been tied to potential development. Mayor Drew Dilkens said the former Windsor Arena and Water World community centre were going to be the site of the new Catholic Central, but the school board has changed its mind.

In 2015 it was announced the former Grace Hospital site was going to be an urgent care facility, but that plan has also changed.

"It's been absolutely incredible the last several years here in the City of Windsor with respect to development. We don't want to lose any opportunities," said Dilkens.

Interested parties will have three months to submit an expression of interest to the city. They will have to detail what they would do with the properties. Documents will be made available in May.

Dilkens said he is open to any potential deal. He said if investors wanted to work in partnership with the city, he would consider it. Buyers would also be able to either keep the arena and Water World buildings, or demolish them.

"It will be as public as the developers want it to be," Dilkens said about the process.

For the former Grace Hospital site, Dilkens wants to make sure the mega-hospital plan works out with the city. He also spoke to the "very vocal opposition from a small number of people in the community."

"They're simply saying 'don't build the hospital where it's proposed.' My personal opinion, they would rather see nothing happen than a $2 billion investment in our community," said Dilkens.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare representative said it's too early to comment on its plans for the Grace site.

"As it stands now, the long-term plan is to still relocate outpatient mental health and chronic disease management services back to the Ouellette campus," said Erica Colovic, representative for HDGH.

Dilkens said even though the urgent care facility won't be built on the former Grace site, there will always be provisional services in the downtown core.

The mayor said he is excited for potential development in the city.

"Some of the plans I have seen, especially on the Windsor Arena site, they make me very excited. They're excited for the downtown. They're excited for the city."