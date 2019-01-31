Kissner trial wraps up, closing statements begin

Thursday was the last day of testimony for former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner.

The gallery was warned before Kissner took the stand that talking, facial expressions or "intimidating behaviour" would not be tolerated and offenders would be escorted out.

During testimony, Kissner was asked if he thought massaging a minor was appropriate — to which Kissner said he was just making the complainant more relaxed.

For adult complainants, Kissner acknowledged they weren't in relationships and there was no reciprocation.

Crown counsel Jennifer Holmes suggested the lack of reciprocation meant the actions were not consensual.

Kissner disagreed, saying he had "consensual sexual actions" with the adult complainants.

In all, there are five minor complainants and three adults, with Kissner denying all allegations.

Closing statements began Thursday afternoon and might continue on Friday.

After that, Justice Hebner will deliberate, taking evidence and testimony into account to make a decision in the next few weeks.