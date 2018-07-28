Steven Page has had a decades-long career in Canadian music, and is known for his witty and humorous songwriting.

Page was a founding member and lead singer of the multiple-award-winning Barenaked Ladies, which was formed over three decades ago. He left the group in 2009 to pursue other opportunities.

On Saturday night, he'll perform at Greenway Jam in Kingsville, Ont. The event is presented by the Kingsville Music Society, organizer of the popular Kingsville Folk Music Festival. Headline acts at Greenway Jam will also feature East Coast fiddler-singer Ashley MacIsaac and Ottawa-born musician Kathleen Edwards.

Page was born in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough and is a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee with the Barenaked Ladies. His official website lists his tour dates, starting Saturday in Kingsville and continuing through March, across North America and in parts of Europe.

On Thursday, Page spoke with CBC Windsor Morning's Nav Nanwa about performing at Greenway Jam, his new album and what he believes makes a good song.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length:

Q: You're coming to Kingsville. How are you feeling about that?

A: I'm looking forward to it. I love the summer festivals. Yes, I know it's officially not a folk festival anymore. But to me, anything like that, that's a folk festival. They're the best. It's an important part of a Canadian summer.

Q: It definitely is. And this festival in particular feels like quite the community that they've come up with.

A: Yeah, and there's some great artists playing, too, so it's going to be a really fun time. One of the fun things about these kinds of events, too, is you get to do workshops in the afternoon. So it's not just show up and do your concert. You're kind of forced to engage with other artists and with the audience. And I love that stuff. So that's a really fun and unique part of the experience.

Q: What do you like about performing in this area?

A: I think people are always some of the best audiences in that part of the province. I've done some pretty memorably wild outdoor shows in the southwest, and I've done intense and fun intimate shows as well. Then you get some people who want to cross the border to rock as well. So it's a nice combination of folks.

Page is shown speaking about mental health in Windsor, Ont., on May 7, 2019. He'll be in Kingsville, Ont., this weekend for the Greenway Jam music festival. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Q: This feels like one of the most normal-est — if that's even a word — summers that we've been experiencing when it comes to live music. What does it feel like to be in front of crowds again?

A: It's amazing. Everybody in the world is on the road right now. It's a strange time to be playing because people are spoiled for choice, but they're also a mix of excitement. People are excited to be out and seeing shows again mixed with caution and a little bit of paranoia. So it makes for one of the weirdest kind of experiences, at least for myself. I've seen it everywhere I go.

I cannot tell what that night's [Greenway Jam] show is going to be like, whether it's going to be packed as some shows are or empty as other shows are. It's really unpredictable right now.

Q: How do you go about balancing those emotions?

A: I played someone's 40th birthday party last week. It was actually almost their 43rd because it was postponed multiple times because of the pandemic. And it's one of these things where you could go into that and think, "Oh, I'm playing birthday parties," and you could go in and just think, "This is hell." But I looked around at my friends I was playing with and thought, "This is the greatest thing. I get to do this for a job. Still."

This has been my job for 30 years. And it's great because people come and they want to sing and dance, and see their friends and shows. And what you're doing is the way they're going to spend their evening. And I think it's just the greatest, whether it's five people or 5,000. And I'm at a place now where I enjoy every show equally.

Q: We also understand that you have a new album coming out soon. What can you tell us about that?

A: I have an album coming out in September called Excelsior. I think you'll see this from most artists who are putting records out now or in the near future — the experience of making a record in lockdown, or in ways that they're not used to doing.

I wrote all the songs myself. I play probably 90 per cent of the instruments on the record. In that way, it's scary putting it out in the world, I can't hide behind anybody else's stuff. But I'm really proud of what it is.

Being a pandemic record, it's not really a record about the pandemic. It certainly reflects some of the experiences I think I've had, and I think a lot of people have had. Whether it's about being online too much or whether it's about looking for nourishment in things like spirituality or science, I think about how we've all been looking at these amazing pictures from deep space and getting out of ourselves in that way, too. So the record explores all that stuff.

Page, former co-frontman of the Barenaked Ladies, joined the band at the 2018 Juno Awards when they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Q: It feels like now we're seeing a lot of the fruits of the labour during the last two years of the pandemic when it comes to a lot of the music that's coming out. And Steven, I'm curious, how did you stay inspired during this time?

A: The best thing for me was, is I've done so many livestreams. Everything started and people were doing things like "live from my kitchen" on Instagram. I thought, "Oh, great. Now the last thing we get paid for is free, too." So I thought, "This sucks, and I'm not going to do this." But then, by the end of April in 2020, I thought, "Oh, I'll give it a try."

And then that summer, there were concerts over Zoom and artists charging eight bucks or something like that to come see it. So I thought, "I'll try that too." I tried it out, and it was awesome. Not only could they see me in my space, but I could see them and they could see each other. And you'd have a thousand people from around the world in their kitchens, or backyards, or basements or whatever they were doing or driving in their car. And it created this amazing sense of community.

I'm doing, so far, 91 of these live-from-home shows. I still do them when I'm actually home, and it's been the greatest lifesaver for me, and I think for a lot of the people in that community. That kept me inspired because it gave me a thing, I would do it every Saturday. It gave me something to mark my calendar with. So I didn't end up drowning in timelessness. It was a huge help for me. But it didn't help me get my record finished. I was so focused on doing these shows that I just completed this album after all this time.

Ed Robertson, right, of the Barenaked Ladies and Page onstage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 25, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Q: You're known as one of the great songwriters in Canadian music. In your opinion, Steven, what makes a good song?

A: For me, a good song, just like any kind of piece of art, whether it's a film, or a book or anything else, makes you see something in a way you hadn't seen it, or makes you think, where you go, "Oh, that's how I've always felt about it, but I've never thought of framing it that way or using those words to describe it."

It's got to have that element of surprise in how it's presented to the listener, because that's what I think makes an emotional impact. That's the most important thing. An emotional impact doesn't have to be tears. It can be laughter or the sense of this connection with the song itself. The thing that I like about songs is that in general, the ones I write are three to four minutes long. In my mind, I'm trying to pack an entire novel, or at least a chapter thereof, into those three-and-a-half minutes.

Q: You obviously have quite the deep catalogue. We want to conclude this interview by playing one of your songs. Is there any in particular that you prefer?

A: I would say … well, do you want to play an oldie or something to play at the Greenway Jam? Why don't you pull up "Brian Wilson"?

Q: Oh, amazing. Yeah, that's a classic. And, hey, if you're going to be playing it on Saturday at the Greenway Jam, what better way to promote the show itself?

A: There you go.