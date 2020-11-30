Formal charges laid in fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy
A 45-year-old Windsor man is facing three charges including criminal negligence causing death
Windsor Police Service says formal charges have now been laid in a fatal hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy dead last month.
A 45-year-old Windsor man is now facing three charges: failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident, criminal negligence causing death and obstruction of justice.
The community has rallied behind the family of Kuothhorko "Kuzi" James since the incident occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and Haig Ave. on the evening of Sunday, November 15.
Police announced that an arrest was made on Friday after seizing a Dodge Caravan suspected of being involved in the incident.
The case remains under active investigation and police ask anyone with information to come forward to them or to contact Crimestoppers.