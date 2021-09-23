Dad says 13-year-old son pepper sprayed by youth in ski masks in Windsor park

A father in Windsor, Ont., is demanding justice after he said his 13-year-old son was surrounded by roughly 10 teens wearing ski masks, pepper sprayed and nearly Tasered in an east-end park earlier this month.

Dave Bartsch says he got a call from his son at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 as he was driving to pick him up at the Forest Glade Drive skate park.

The call came from a nearby store where his son had run to get help after he allegedly was pepper sprayed in the face. Bartsch said his son's friend had bolted in another direction and gone to a neighbour's house to call 911.

"Crazy thoughts are going through my head. I was scared. I was scared for my boy," he said. "His face was just totally red faced. He couldn't even breathe because [the pepper spray] was all in his lungs."

Watch as Dave Bartsch describes what his 13-year-old son experienced:

Dad describes vicious assault his 13-year-old son endured at Windsor park 0:57 Dave Bartsch says his son was assaulted by a group of masked teens who had pepper spray and a taser 0:57

The Windsor Police Service told CBC News in an email that the major crimes unit is actively investigating an assault at the Forest Glade Optimist Park. A spokesperson said the case involves two young victims and multiple suspects who may also be youths.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation and protect the identity of the victims, no further information will be released at this time," said Const. Talya Natyshak.

Ski masks, pepper spray and Tasers

After Bartsch picked his son up from store near the park, he said, they went back and saw police on scene. Both spoke with officers to detail the assault.

"At first when [my son] saw them roll around the corner, a big group of kids who all had ski masks on, he thought they were joking," said Bartsch.

"But then they sprayed him directly in the face [with pepper spray] and pulled out that stun gun and he knew it was serious. He just bolted."

Police have not laid charges and have not said whether a weapon has been located.

The alleged assault happened near the skate park in Forest Glade around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"These kids need to be held responsible for their actions. They're going to hurt somebody," said Bartsch. "I heard at that park, it's been going on for a while. A lot of bad stuff."

Youth violence an ongoing problem, say neighbours

Greg Lachance agrees there have been ongoing issues at Forest Glade Park involving youth. He grew up in the area and still lives there.

"Disgusted. Fearful, knowing that anything can happen," said Lachance. "Something needs to be done. This is my neighbourhood. This is where I live. This is my community."

I've known this for years — we are the forgotten ward."​​​​ - Greg Lachance, resident of Ward 7's Forest Glade area

He draws comparisons to the brutal beating in 2017 of Sara Anne Widholm on the Ganatchio Trail, a walking path north of the Forest Glade area. The attack was random and Widholm later died in hospital.

"Somebody is going to get killed out here," he worries, referencing what he sees happening in Forest Glade area.

Greg Lachance has lived in the Forest Glade area all of his life. He says the violence among youth is getting 'rougher' and wants something done about it. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Since the Ganatchio Trail killing, the city has taken steps to make that area safer — there's improved lighting and GPS buttons along the path that allow first responders to pinpoint a caller's location.

Lachance is calling on police and politicians to make similar changes in his neighbourhood, including increased police patrols, but he's doubtful it will happen.

"I've known this for years — we are the forgotten ward."

Neighbours say youth violence at Forest Glade Optimist Park has been an issue for years. The large area includes a community centre, arena, library, baseball fields, skate park, playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Bartsch too is pushing for changes at the park to make it safer for youth. He'd also like more security and better lighting.

For now, he won't allow his son to hang out with friends at the park in Forest Glade and has given the teen an earlier curfew. He said his wife is "constantly worrying" any time the boy goes out.

"It could have been a lot worse. I think he got a little lucky they didn't physically beat him up," said Bartsch.