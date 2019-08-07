Forest Glade Falcons win T-ball world championships

The Forest Glade Falcons T-ball team are now world champions.

The group of kids, ages five to nine, competed in the World T-Ball Championships this weekend, defeating teams from across Ontario to secure the title.

The team's first base player Akira Takeshima, 9, said she felt "amazing, because my team played so hard."

"They have great catches and great batting," said Takeshima about her team.

Team coach Donny Thivierge, who joined the organization three years ago, said he was overwhelmed.

Forest Glades Falcons first base player Akira Takeshima says she felt amazing for her team's victory. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"It's just really overwhelming the way that this team came together and just kept pulling it through," said Thivierge, who has taken teams to the world T-ball championships for the past 10 years.

"This is my last year for my youngest kid to be playing in this division, and it's just something that I've been wanting for a long time."

Assistant coach Scott Boucher, who also joined the team three years ago, said he wasn't sure that the Falcons would be able to pull off their victory.

"There was some potential there for them to do it and … they played really hard to get where they were at," said Boucher.

Forest Glades Falcons coach Donny Thivierge says he was overwhelmed by the team's victory. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The Falcons, who took third place at last year's championships, looked like they wouldn't succeed in this year's final game.

"In the final game of the championship, we were down by eight runs," said Boucher. "So we had to come back and score nine to win."

And score they did — nine runs in the final inning, including a home-plate slide for the winning run.

"We only have 11 players, so they only got two outs that inning," said Boucher. "The way it worked out was perfect for us."