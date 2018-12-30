Forensic Identification Unit at scene of Windsor home

Skip to Main Content
Yellow tape surrounded a house on Windermere Road in Windsor, Ont., Sunday.

Police are not yet commenting on the nature of the investigation

Police have yet to comment on the nature of their investigation. More information was expected later Sunday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Windsor Police have yet to comment on the nature of the investigation. 

The Forensic Identification Unit was on site Sunday afternoon. 

Police initially responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Major crimes is investigating. 

Police say they will release more information soon.

