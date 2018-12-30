Forensic Identification Unit at scene of Windsor home

Yellow tape surrounded a house on Windermere Road in Windsor, Ont., Sunday.

Windsor Police have yet to comment on the nature of the investigation.

The Forensic Identification Unit was on site Sunday afternoon.

Police initially responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Major crimes is investigating.

Police say they will release more information soon.

Windsor Police are at a house on Windermere. They’re not saying much, but the forensic identification unit is here. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6vqwjyJ0f">pic.twitter.com/v6vqwjyJ0f</a> —@KatGeorgieva

