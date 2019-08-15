Ford recalls 108K cars, says seat belts may not hold in a crash
Ford is recalling more than 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.
Ford says it's aware of one injury from the problem
Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company said the cars' front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.
Ford said it's aware of one injury from the problem.
Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.