McNamara wants fairer system to protect municipalities against insurance hikes

Insurance costs in the Town of Essex jumped 41 per cent in one year, partly due to lawsuits from slip and fall accidents and auto collisions.

And now Premier Doug Ford has told members of rural municipalities in Ontario that his government will look at ways to reduce the costs they have to pay when they are sued for liability claims.

Some municipalities are facing high insurance rate hikes because even though they are found only 1 per cent liable for accidents on municipal property, they often have to pay 100 per cent of judgments.

This has forced smaller municipalities to close toboggan hills and snowmobile trails.

According to Tecumseh mayor and Essex County warden Gary McNamara, the government has to come up with a system that makes it fairer for municipalities.

"Municipalities should be in a comfort zone where they don't ban tobogganing or allow kids to play street hockey. We can't be held entirely responsible for somebody else's negligence," said McNamara, who is one of 1,100 municipal officials attending the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association conference in Toronto.

Rural municipalities have long been calling for reforms, saying they fear the legal convention could mean they face steep lawsuits for even minor injuries on public property.

Gary McNamara says Ontario municipalities are spending $300 million collectively each year on insurance premiums. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

McNamara understands injured people need to be compensated somehow, but he said municipalities can't afford the high insurance rates that have resulted, because courts consistently award complainants large amounts of money to be paid by the municipalities.

"All we're saying is it should be fair, equitable, balanced so that municipalities can have a more sustainable program insuring their communities," said McNamara.

McNamara said municipalities across Ontario are collectively spending $300 million in insurance premiums annually — money that could be going into infrastructure programs.

He said trial lawyers and judges should not be making policy, instead, it should be the job of the government.

Minister of municipal affairs Steve Clark and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney will be looking at the issue to come up with a solution.