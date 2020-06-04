Doug Ford praises WECHU's efforts for COVID-19 testing

"I want to give a shout out to Windsor," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in Thursday's briefing.

"I want to say thank you for the great work you're doing," he continued, highlighting the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) drive-thru spot testing.

Last month, Windsor was identified as one of Ontario's hardest-hit regions when it comes to the novel coronavirus.

Ford said in early May that some regions weren't doing enough testing and blamed the medical officers, suggesting they pick up the pace.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is the medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

The Premier's office said he was referring to the lack of testing at long-term care homes.

At the time, there were outbreaks at 8 care homes in Windsor-Essex. The number eventually grew to 19 outbreaks.

Currently, there's only one long-term care home, Heron Terrace, with a current outbreak of COVID-19.

Praised for drive-thru testing

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit began doing random community testing last weekend, with a mobile testing unit popping up in various neighbourhoods.

"You guys are absolute champs," Ford said. "I hear they're going to the Chrysler assembly facility as well to test people. That's what we need to do."

"Everyone's pulling in the same direction and I'm so grateful to everyone out there."

Drive-thru testing will take place in Tecumseh at the Zehrs Parking lot in Tecumseh at 400 Manning Road on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.