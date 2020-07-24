Ontario premier considers mandatory testing for migrant workers, wants to consult constitutional lawyer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his team has been asked to consult a constitutional lawyer to find out if the provincial government can mandate COVID-19 testing for migrant farm workers.

"If someone comes into our country, ... that's a privilege when you cross the border into someone's country," said Ford during a media conference Friday. "I tried to work — work until you can't work any longer — with the folks. I would like to look into mandatory testing."

The announcement comes as Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health said that the region now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the province. On Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, with 43 coming from the agri-farm sector.

The number of agri-farm workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 Friday.

Ford said the province would foot the bill on ensuring migrant workers are cared for if they contract COVID-19, adding the "least" they can do in response is to go get tested.

"If for any reason, they're sick, they're going to get paid. If they were here last year, they're going to get CERB. We're going to make sure we take care of them. We're going to feed them. We're going to put them in hotels — at our cost," said Ford, adding workers who don't get tested risk holding up Windsor-Essex from advancing into Stage 3.

"We have to check the constitution. I've got to make sure I go through the lawyers. I have to make sure to call the federal government. But what's the problem to get a quick test? I've been tested a couple times."

On Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said an on-farm testing effort had recently been paused after only 19 of 176 in the region participated.

Dr. David Williams said a new communications package has been created for farms and their workers as the testing restarts.

Decision on advancing Stage 2 regions delayed

On Friday, Ford added that the remaining three regions in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan — Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel — will have to wait until next Wednesday to find out if they can advance.

"I know the people are expecting to hear an update on stage three reopening from us on Monday, but the health officials have asked for a little more time to analyze the numbers," said Ford. "And I've always said, we can't rush this."

