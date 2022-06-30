Doug Ford names 3 local MPPs as parliamentary assistants

Three of the newly appointed parliamentary assistants are Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent MPPs.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will be the new parliamentary assistant to the minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Essex MPP Anthony Leardi has been appointed as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of mines.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones is now the parliamentary assistant to the minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Dowie told CBC News he can't wait to get started with his new role.

"It's really a dream come true in many ways... We as elected officials want to get into it to do the best we can do for the community," he said, adding that he will be bringing his personal experiences to the table.

"As I grew up in Windsor-Essex and I saw ... all these names of people I used to know and they had to move away because there wasn't work. So now, to be in a position where I can really do something about that and help inform the government's policy — it really just hits home for me. I'm doing something meaningful with my time."

He promised great opportunities will be coming to Windsor-Essex for youth. It's one of many topics Dowie plans to bring up with the minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Progressive Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie is shown in a file photo campaigning in his riding of Windsor-Tecumseh. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The first meeting is scheduled for next week.

"I understand I'm going to get binders of untold widths to take home and to read," Dowie said. "I'm looking forward to jumping in on that and getting a sense of how broad and how vast this portfolio is."

Parliamentary assistants "support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership," it said in a news release Wednesday. "They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province."

Leardi and Jones had not yet responded to a request for a comment at the time of publishing this story.