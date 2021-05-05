Open jobs at Windsor's Essex plant available to anyone — for the first time in two decades

In a move being hailed as a sign of a "bright future," the Ford Motor Co. is hiring at its Windsor engine plant.

Applicants will replace those who accepted retirement packages this summer, opening up about 80 jobs. Additionally, a third shift being added to Windsor's Annex plant means more people will be hired later this year from the same pool of applicants.

"We were in times where we have chips that are a huge issue. We don't know what's going to happen from week to week. So there's a lot of things that have been happening that that has caused a lot of issues," said John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200.

"A lot of people are on layoff because of it. We got to get through this. And the great news is we're going to be hiring and hopefully we'll continue to hire in the near future."

When including jobs at the Annex plant, about 200 people will be hired in total, D'Agnolo added.

This marks the first time in 20 years that the company his hired anyone new who wasn't already associated with the "Ford family."

According to D'Agnolo, hiring at the Ford plant hasn't been open to the public in about 20 years. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"What's happened over the years is we've had people that we negotiated back to work through buyout packages. We really haven't hired anybody new," D'Agnolo said.

Those who lost their jobs when the Nemak plant closed are being considered first, along with others who were laid off in Oakville.

Otherwise, applications are open online to the public until May 16.

CBC News reached out to Ford Motor Co. for more details about the hiring effort but did not hear back in time for publication.