Highway 3 widening project to add two lanes, cost $138 million: Province

The contract to widen 16 kilometres of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington has been awarded and is for $138 million, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in Windsor Thursday.

Local mayors and MPPs joined Premier Doug Ford and Mulroney to announce the project, which will widen a swath of the highway to four lanes and widen five intersections.

Ford also announced the provincial government would start the procurement process for an environmental assessment to explore adding an interchange between Lauzon Parkway and Highway 401.

"This portion of Highway 3 is a critical link for people and communities in the southwest," Ford said. "Expanding the highway will reduce gridlock, cut down on commute times and improvement the movement of people and goods throughout this growing region."

According to the province, as many as 17,300 vehicles travel Highway 3 each day. The project will also resurface existing lanes, add traffic signals at three intersections currently without signals and close four side road intersections in a bid to improve safety.

The contract for $138 million was awarded to GIP Paving, Mulroney said. Early project work is underway and construction is expected to begin in 2014.

"In respect to the widening of Highway 3 it is to keep our folks safe, our residents, the people who come and visit and travel here, the people who work here, we appreciate that," said Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald.

"But it's also about efficiency, getting the trucks to where they need to go, getting the produce where it needs to go, getting anything where it needs to go in other areas in the province and around North America.

Construction is also underway to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex, work expected to be completed this fall.

Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway interchange 'future thinking:' Mayor

The province will also support the procurement of an environmental assessment for a potential new interchange between Lauzon Parkway and Highway 401, Ford announced Thursday. The interchange would support a new industrial park and improve access to the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

"The additional announcement today is so darn exciting, it links into so many other projects," Dilkens said, citing not only the Gordie Howe bridge but future residential and industrial growth, as well as the new hospital.

"So on a number of fronts this is a priority project," Dilkens said. "But it really is future thinking, trying to get the project in the queue, get it funded and the absolute first important piece is the premier's announcement today … to get the all-important environment assessment done to allow it to proceed."

Ford said the project was of the "highest" priority to his government.

"We're going to make sure we get it done, we're going to continue pushing, making sure we expedite the EA as quickly as possible … and i can assure you the mayor will be driving by there every single day giving me a call."