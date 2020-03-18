Ford, GM to close North American factories over COVID-19
Ford and General Motors say they will temporarily close all of their North American factories due to the coronavirus threat. Fiat Chrysler will do the same, according to two people briefed on the matter Wednesday.
Fiat Chrysler to do the same, according to sources
Ford and General Motors say they will temporarily close all of their North American factories due to the coronavirus threat.
Fiat Chrysler will do the same, according to two people briefed on the matter Wednesday.
Ford said its plants will shut down after Thursday evening shifts, through March 30, while GM said it will begin a "systematic orderly suspension" of production through at least March 30. Operations will be evaluated weekly after that.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.