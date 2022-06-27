Fireworks are tonight. Here's what you need to know

The long wait ends tonight for Windsorites, as the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River return to the Ontario city's riverfront.

The annual summer event looked different the past two years, held at a remote location with no spectators allowed, because of COVID-19. People could only watch on television or a livestream.

Monday night's show will be the return many have been waiting for.

"I'm excited to see all the faces and the smiles today," said Diedre Szokol, who describes herself as a fireworks superfan.

"You come and see these fireworks, and they're just massive compared to other cities."

Lorraine Hamilton travelled from St. Thomas, Ont., for the festivities and to visit friends and family in Windsor.

"I can hardly wait," she told CBC News at the waterfront Monday morning.

"I've heard lots of things, but I don't know what it's like first hand, so I'm quite excited. We are staying at a hotel on the riverfront, and we have a bird's-eye view of the whole river, and we're going to watch it from our room."

The annual Ford Fireworks are back on tonight in Windsor, as crews begin to set up the city's waterfront for the big show Monday night. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Clear skies are expected Monday night, but temperatures are a bit lower than in recent days, with 20 C expected around the time the show starts.

People looking to come to the city's core should mind the road closures, as thousands of spectators are estimated to come into the city.

Here's what else you need to know:

When and where

A spot anywhere along the riverfront guarantees you a good look at the show, though some fans may have their favourite spots.

The fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m. ET Monday and will run for 24 minutes.

Transit Windsor services are free, from 6 p.m. to midnight, and a shuttle is available from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off location near city hall.

Parking will be limited in Windsor's core as the city prepares to block off streets for the Ford Fireworks Monday night. (Jennifer La Grassa)

Transit Windsor reminds riders that masks are still required on the bus because of federal regulations.

The Windsor Bicycling Committee is also offering free bike parking at Charles Clark Square starting at 6 p.m.

Road closures

Windsor police have released a map of road closures downtown and warn the area will be extremely busy.

Many streets will have limited or no access beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, say police.

According to a traffic plan released by police, Riverside Drive will be closed in the core, at least between Marentette Avenue to beyond Caron Avenue.

See this map below for more closures.

Windsor police released this map of road closures for the downtown core, beginning at 6 p.m. June 27. (Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

How will you spend the works?

