Windsor regulars and visitors finally get their Ford Fireworks fix
The annual display went virtual the last two years due to COVID-19
For long-time watchers of the Ford Fireworks, it was a much anticipated return of a favourite summer event and for newcomers it was a sight well worth seeing and one that brought the community together.
"It's a good vibe," said first-timer Jacob Varghese.
"At last people can finally come out here and stand and have a fun time with their family ... it's really good for all of us actually," Ashish Alex added.
While the annual event did take place virtually the past two years — filmed in a remote location without spectators because of the pandemic. It did make its in-person comeback Monday night over the Detroit River after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Thousands amassed along the park space on Riverside Drive to take in the show, and in some places the crowds even spilled over into the closed roadway.
"This is the most amazing use for gun powder. It should be the only use for it," said Mahi Asgedom, who was in town from Chicago.
She staked out a picnic table early in the day so they could have a good seat for the fireworks.
"It feels so special. It really does and just the people here at Windsor It's crowded but it still feels like family. It's just very sweet."
Aliza Salman was out with her family to take in the show. She said it's great to see the community out again.
"I like that everybody comes out and the whole city comes out to watch them," she said.
