Ford Fireworks going ahead as televised event again this year

The annual Ford Fireworks will be going ahead this year, but like last year, there will be no opportunity for Windsorites to watch the famous display in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks will be set off on June 28 at the Lake St. Clair Metropark location in Michigan, which will not be open to the public, according to a media release issued Monday by The Parade Company, which hosts the Ford Motor Company-sponsored event.

The fireworks will be broadcast, however, on the Detroit TV station WDIV LOCAL 4.

"We are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way," Tony Michaels, The Parade Company's president and CEO, said in the media release.

"We have an unwavering commitment to this tradition, which has brought us together as one for over six decades."

This year marks the 63rd time the annual event has been held. Last year's fireworks were initially cancelled but went ahead later in the summer at an undisclosed location to discourage people from gathering.

Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund, said this year's event will include a special salute to Detroit-area educators "who have done so much to help our youth get through this challenging year."

The fireworks are expected to return to the Detroit waterfront in 2022.