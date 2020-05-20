Ford Fireworks to proceed on Aug. 31, but as televised-only event

The 2020 Ford Fireworks will proceed on Aug. 31, but members of the public won't be allowed to congregate in public spaces for viewing.

Unlike in previous years, the fireworks will be a televised-only event, broadcast on WDIV Local 4. Hart Plaza and other public spaces will not be open for viewing.

During a Wednesday media conference, Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company responsible for staging the fireworks show, said this year's fireworks will honour front-line workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started thinking about all the great people, the front-liners — including all the nurses, doctors, policemen, firemen, truck drivers, everyone involved in how great this city really is," Michaels said.

WATCH | The City of Detroit's May 20, 2020 COVID-19 briefing:

"We had a thought that we could really bring, [not] people together, but hearts together."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan previously confirmed in late April that the 2020 Ford Fireworks wouldn't move ahead on their previously scheduled June 22 date.

"I'm not going to allow crowds of that size on the original schedule," Duggan said at the time.