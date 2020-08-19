62nd annual Ford Fireworks to launch from secret location for public safety

Detroit's famous Ford Fireworks will go off from an unknown location at the end of August and be featured in a special televised event after being cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The Parade Company — which has organized the show for the last 62 years — announced in a press release Monday that it would be launching the fireworks from a secret spot to keep people from gathering.

The company said the fireworks will not be held downtown or be viewable from the downtown area.

Traditionally, the fireworks have been launched over the Detroit River at the end of June and have drawn crowds of Windsorites to the Riverfront.

But instead of gathering outdoors to enjoy the spectacle, the company said the two hour event will be broadcasted on WDIV Local 4 on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

When it was announced earlier this year that the fireworks would still take place, City of Windsor officials were concerned about people gathering in large groups to watch the display.

"We strongly encourage residents to follow the advice from Dr. Ahmed and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to avoid congregating along the Riverfront and in parks to view the fireworks this year," said Andrew Teliszewsky, the City of Windsor's chief of staff in an email to CBC News.

"While they are still proceeding, we appreciate the efforts of Detroit officials to move the fireworks to a different location this year, which we hope will discourage folks from gathering."

This year's theme, We Are One Together, is meant to honour Detroit's frontline pandemic workers.

"The Parade Company has an unwavering commitment to this important tradition and bringing great events to our community," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, in a news release.

The fireworks will consist of 10,000 pyrotechnic effects and will be launched in tandem with a musical arrangement.