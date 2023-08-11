Doug Ford bringing Ford Fest to Windsor Friday night

The Ford family's backyard barbecue turned Ontario PC party shindig will make a stop far from the Greater Toronto Area on Friday night, as Premier Doug Ford holds the event in Windsor for the first time.

"Windsor-Essex is near and dear to the Premier's heart,' said Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie, who represents Windsor-Tecumseh. "Our region sent three PC MPPs to Queens Park.

"He wants to say thanks and show his appreciation to the community for their strong support."

Ford Fest is an opportunity to meet the premier, as well as enjoy some free food and entertainment, Dowie said.

Anyone and everyone is welcome and the event is free, he said, though residents are encouraged to register on the Ontario PC website for attendance and planning purposes.

Dowie pointed to commitments from the provincial government on the NextStar EV battery plant, the new acute care hospital and Highway 3 widening project as examples of Ford's support for Windsor.

Dowie said it doesn't matter who you voted for — while Ford Fest is sponsored by the Ontario PC party and not the provincial government, it is open to all.

"It's easy to get caught in a bubble and and within our own little world, we need to listen to our constituents and Ford Fest is an opportunity for everyone in our community to come forward to enjoy some free food, enjoy the rides, enjoy the music and also share their thoughts with not only the premier but [with MPPs]," Dowie said.

"We can't make the world a better place without knowing where we need to work on improvement. So this is a great opportunity to share that.

Political expert weighs on political risks, rewards of Ford Fest

Lydia Miljan is a professor of political science at the University of Windsor. She said Premier Ford is likely bringing Ford Fest outside to Windsor because his party has seen plenty of support in the area.

Lydia Miljan is a political science professor at the University of Windsor. She thinks police were at polling stations because people might have lost trust in politicians. She also said that tempers are higher and people have less patience. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Like many political events, Ford Fest has its opportunities and its drawbacks, Miljan said. Topping the list of benefits, it gives people a chance to meet Premier Ford, and for Ford to meet them.

"He really does come across as sort of the the everyday guy, the dad. He does have sort of this over the top sort of friendly persona and that really has has stood him well," Miljan said.

But on the other hand, Miljan said the event could be politically risky this week, in the wake of an auditor general report that found the provincial government's decision to open up Greenbelt lands for housing was heavily influenced by a small group of developers.

"How do you not have this be a protest event or how do you ensure that things don't get out of hand because the risks of having an event like this is that you have the protesters, but then you also have the response by the people who want to be there, who are supporters.

"You don't want to have any clashes between two groups of people."

NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky represents Windsor West, the sole riding south of London that did not go to the Ontario PCs. She called on Ford Friday to cancel Ford Fest and return to the legislature to take action on the Greenbelt.

"But we have a government that is more concerned with putting together a carnival in hopes of charming them into amnesia after a bombshell of a report from the Ontario Auditor General's office. Yesterday's report made it clear that there is blatant corruption taking place in the Conservative Caucus," Gretzky said in a statement.

Miljan said it's all part of a strategy for the party to make sure Windsor and southwestern Ontario don't feel forgotten, especially in the wake of the massive commitment the provincial government made to secure the NextStar EV battery plant for Windsor.

"It really was an effective way for them to just sort of build support in the community get people interested in politics in their brand," Miljan said.