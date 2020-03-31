Ford delaying restart, union concerned about future impact

Ford Motor Company is delaying its planned restart in North America. Windsor's Unifor Local 200 which represents the Ford Engine plant workers is worried about how this will impact employees and the auto industry.

Currently there are plans for a plant in Michigan to begin production on Model A-E ventilators, in collaboration with GE Healthcare starting April 20. They plan to produce 50,000 ventilators by July 4. A press release from Ford said about 500 paid volunteer UAW workers will be building them.

Meanwhile in Windsor, Ont. the notice of delay worries the Unifor Local 200 president.

"Well it will affect us," John D'Agnolo said. "Everything is fluid right now with what's happening in the states."

The local plant supplies Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan with engines and engine parts.

"The concern is this is the unknown," D'Agnolo said. "Not knowing when we'll be back. Not knowing the impact on our industry."

Workers last day in the plant was February 17, he said.

"It hit us so quickly there was really no preparation when you think about things closing down," said D'Agnolo.

Much like the workers he's been speaking with the hardest part for them is the unknown as bills still have to be paid. D'Agnolo said there is some Ford funds to help employees, along with government EI.

"I can just say as of the 20th we are laid off and that could change, week to week," he said. "I have had meetings quite often with the company. They're keeping me involved which is important and we'll just have to hope that they can get a cure for this virus and get people back to work in the community."

