Ford City residents use neighbourhood walk to improve community safety

Members of the Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal, residents, and a community safety Windsor police officer walked through Ford City Tuesday to check properties for potential safety hazards.

The group met at Tecusmeh Road East and Drouillard Road and began their walk around the neighourhood, writing down the addresses of homes that may need a little more work.

Part of the walk was to check on the cleanliness of properties, as well as to see if trees and shrubs have been trimmed.

"It blocks visibility, tells the neighbours to see if someone's doing something they shouldn't be," said Kayla Lessard, community development coordinator with Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal.

The group also checked on outdoor lighting and will return Thursday night to see if those lights are working.

"We will put out a flyer indicating some things that people can do to make their homes safer," Lessard said. "So we'll give the flyer out to the whole block. We don't want to single anybody out."

They're checking to see if properties need a little more work to keep the neighbourhood safe. 1:43

Twenty-year resident Elaine Sharp joined the walk. She said the area has become much better, but there's still some room for improvement.

"It's important for people within the community to take a look around and see where their strengths are, weaknesses, if there's areas that need to get tightened up," she said.

During the day walk, Lessard noted down addresses that she'll return to later. She'll give them residents living in those homes notes on things they can do to make their property safer.

"So for instance, keeping your porch light late on at night time is a very good safety tip that doesn't really take too much money out of the bank."