Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal to disband following funding cuts

A community-based organization that has worked on rebuilding Ford City for nearly 10 years says it's disbanding after learning United Way is restructuring and will no longer provide funding to the group.

Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal was created in 2010 to revitalize the community after it became a "problem area," said Gillian Benoit Gonzalez, resident engagement coordinator for the organization.

"Crime was high, no one was really paying attention to dumping in the alleyways, a lot of things were neglected," said Benoit Gonzalez who credits the organization for turning the community around.

"The neighbourhood has changed a lot. We're not a problem area like maybe we were in the past."

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County provided approximately $108,900 each year to the organization, which paid for an office space, office supplies, staff members and event funding.

Financial backing from United Way will end in March 2020 and the Ford City group said it will rely on the work it has already done to keepthe neighbourhood from regressing.

"Obviously we would prefer to have the group but if that's not an option we aren't afraid of losing the work we did. That was always the conversation — to become sustainable if funding was ever cut," said Benoit Gonzalez.

In September 2018 United Way announced it was shifting toward a 'cradle to career' vision in collaboration with 50 other city organizations. United Way said the new vision will focus on children during pregnancy, through prenatal health for mothers all the way through to landing their first job as a young adult.

"We are seeking to improve educational outcomes and conditions in key neighbourhoods in Windsor and Essex County with the ultimate goal to reduce childhood poverty within the next generation," said Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

Lorraine Goddard is the CEO of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

United Way is focusing its efforts on downtown Windsor, west Windsor and Leamington. Goddard said the data shows these three neighbourhoods have the greatest number of young people living with fewer opportunities.

Ford City did not fall into that bracket of need.

"We've been investing in Ford City for a long time and we actually consider it a success that Ford City didn't end up being so far behind," said Goddard.

What's next for Ford City?

While Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal will disband, the work the organization has been doing will continue through groups including the Ford City Resident's Association.

Ford City residents will continue to have monthly safety committee meetings with Windsor Police, advocate on city council and run community events.

"We will continue to talk about issues that residents are facing in the neighbourhood or businesses or any issues we have overall as a group," said Kayla Lessard, who sits on the community safety committee with Windsor Police.

Gillian Benoit Gonzalez is the resident engagement coordinator of Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal. She will continue volunteering with the Resident's Association to keep Ford City moving forward after March 2020. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Benoit Gonzalez said since the Neighbourhood Renewal group has formed, residents are more engaged and community groups in Ford City are working together to make changes.

"I don't think we would be where we are without the Renewal. I think you needed people in neighbourhoods to initiate the groups and to initiate the conversations," said Benoit Gonzalez.

"There's definitely teamwork now."