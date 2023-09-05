Ford City BIA program offers small sheds as retail space

Take a walk to the 1000 block of Drouillard Road in Windsor's Ford City area and you'll see a couple of businesses operating out of tiny sheds.

They're tenants of the Ford City Business Improvement Association's new Lot Shop initiative — a program that lets micro-businesses set up their first physical locations.

"I thought it was such an interesting idea, and I applied — and now we're here," said Windsor artisan Cynthia Nyiratuze, whose Isha Studio is the program's first tenant. She sells Rwandan-style woven housewares and jewellery.

"I've always operated online, but I always liked to go to markets to get human-to-human contact. So it's always been a dream for me to eventually open a shop."

The sheds are so small that there's only room inside for two people at once. Rent is is a mere $300 per month.

Two sheds set up in a lot in the1000 block of Drouillard Road in Windsor as part of the Ford City BIA's Lot Shop initiative. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

The lot currently has two sheds, each equipped with air conditioning and power outlets.

Ford City BIA chair Shane Potvin said the association has a usage arrangement with the owner of the property.

The BIA covered the cost of constructing the sheds, which worked out to around $4,000 each.

Potvin considers the initiative another way to improve the community.

"I think retail is what helps round out a neighbourhood," Potvin said.

"The BIA had some leftover funds from COVID, and we thought this was a really good way we could improve business in the neighbourhood — by purchasing these sheds, and then using them as little pop-ups for small retailers to open up and essentially prove the concept."

Windsor artisan Cynthia Nyiratuze inside her Isha Studio shed on Drouillard Road - part of the Ford City BIA's Lot Shop initiative. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Applications for the sheds were accepted during the summer and the program launched in August.

Alongside Isha Studio, the program has a second tenant — Anita Caza, who describes her One Two Puff business as an "anime or nerdy boutique" that sells knick-knacks, accessories, and apparel with a "kawaii" vibe (Japanese for "cute.")

"I'm a huge fan of Ford City," Caza said. "I've always wanted to have my own storefront, so it just seemed like a perfect fit."

Shane Potvin, chair of the Ford City BIA shows the two sheds in a lot on Drouillard Road that the association has set up for small businesses to rent as retail space. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Caza was still preparing her shed and painting its interior pink last week. But her neighbour Isha Studio has been open with goods for sale since Aug. 19.

Nyiratuze's offerings include place mats, bowls, earrings, and other items created with the traditional Rwandan method of weaving sisal fibres. She also has purses made out of beads and colourful robes.

Anita Caza paints her shed on Drouillard Road as a tenant in the Ford City BIA's new Lot Shop initiative. Caza is setting up retail space for her One Two Puff boutique of 'geeky' products. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Isha Studio has been operating online since 2016. Nyiratuze said she's been a vendor at some festivals and outdoor markets, but the shed is her first dedicated physical retail space.

"It was the perfect time to open and meet the community here," Nyiratuze said. "We've been having some people pop-in and see what we have. It's been wonderful."

Some of the woven goods for sale in Cynthia Nyiratuze's Isha Studio shed on Drouillard Road. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

The sheds aren't designed for cold weather. Potvin said the BIA intends to continue the program on a seasonal basis in 2024 and beyond.

Rental agreements are month-to-month. Tenants aren't tied to the sheds any longer than they want to be.

The two sheds in a lot in the 1000 block of Drouillard Road in Windsor that are part of the Ford City BIA"s new lot shop initiative. Photographed Sept. 1, 2023. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

It's easy to reposition the sheds, and Potvin said more sheds could be added in the future.

"(The property owner) might be interested in actually expanding this, to have 10 of these sheds on this lot. Maybe put a food truck in the back. Who knows?" Potvin said.

"I think this city needs to have more options like this."