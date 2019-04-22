Skip to Main Content
Ford City celebrates Earth Day with park and alley cleanup
The Ford City Residents Association and Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal invited people to gather at Garry Dugal Park and grab a yellow bag —  to fill with garbage from the park and alleys in Ford City.

'It sends a good message to the other people in the community that we care'

Sanjay Maru · CBC News ·
Four-year-old Eastlynd Manners participates in Ford City's 5th annual Earth Day cleanup event, putting scrap wood from a nearby alley into a garbage can. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

An Earth Day celebration in Ford City has left alleys in the area — and Garry Dugal Park — a lot cleaner.

On Monday, the Ford City Residents Association and Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal invited people to gather at Garry Dugal Park and grab a yellow bag —  to fill with garbage from the park and alleys in the area.

About 100 people participated in the fifth annual cleanup, according to Karlene Nielsen, a volunteer with the residents association. She says the event was about more than simply tidying up the park.

A few blocks from Garry Dugal Park, residents who participated in the cleanup were invited to the Ford City Community Garden for free pizza, a tree planting and an Easter egg hunt. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"It's important to send a reminder to the rest of the city that Ford City is really proud of our community," said Nielsen. "It's through grassroots events like this that we've really made an impact on Ford City."

Kayla Lessard, resident engagement coordinator with Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal, agrees. She says the alleys are often "neglected" by the community.

Melody Lussier, 58, and her granddaughter Ellie Butler spent about an hour picking up trash around Garry Dugal Park. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"When your alleys are clean and maintained, it sends a good message to the other people in the community that we care," said Lessard.

To celebrate the cleanup, an evergreen tree was also planted at the Ford City Community Garden.

Nicole Daillargeon and nine-month-old Emile Simic get their hands dirty picking up garbage during the Ford City cleanup. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Volunteers use two large dumpsters to collect all of the garbage. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Kayla Lessard, left, and Karlene Nielsen are among the community leaders in Ford City. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
A young boy begins planting a tree at the Ford City Community Garden. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)
Organizers of the annual cleanup say they planted an evergreen tree at the Ford City Community Garden this year to 'have something of their own.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

