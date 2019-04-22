Ford City celebrates Earth Day with park and alley cleanup
'It sends a good message to the other people in the community that we care'
An Earth Day celebration in Ford City has left alleys in the area — and Garry Dugal Park — a lot cleaner.
On Monday, the Ford City Residents Association and Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal invited people to gather at Garry Dugal Park and grab a yellow bag — to fill with garbage from the park and alleys in the area.
About 100 people participated in the fifth annual cleanup, according to Karlene Nielsen, a volunteer with the residents association. She says the event was about more than simply tidying up the park.
"It's important to send a reminder to the rest of the city that Ford City is really proud of our community," said Nielsen. "It's through grassroots events like this that we've really made an impact on Ford City."
Kayla Lessard, resident engagement coordinator with Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal, agrees. She says the alleys are often "neglected" by the community.
"When your alleys are clean and maintained, it sends a good message to the other people in the community that we care," said Lessard.
To celebrate the cleanup, an evergreen tree was also planted at the Ford City Community Garden.
