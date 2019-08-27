Foot care clinics stop operating after July stop work order

The South Essex Community Council has announced it is ceasing operations of foot care services at its two Leamington, Ont. locations.

According to the SECC, the decision comes because of changes made to infection mitigation practices that are too expensive to keep up with.

"There are some fairly rigorous things that need to happen," said executive director Carolyn Warkentin. "We were doing a lot already around the sterilization of tools but there are more requirements now and they are fairly expensive."

One thing that's new, according to Warkentin, is a vial has to be added to the machine that cleans and disinfects the tools — each time the machine is run. Warkentin said those vials are $6 each.

The SECC clinics previously ran three free cleaning sessions, but were shut down by a stop work order in July after the Windsor Essex County Health Unit came in to inspect their procedures. The SECC clinics — one at 215 Talbot St. and one at Sun Parlour Home, did not begin operating again before shutting down for good.

Warkentin said when the initial stop work came in, the SECC was surprised.

"We knew there were a few things we probably should improve, and we're very happy to engage in continuous improvement in our services," said Warkentin. "We did not expect to be shut down."

According to Warkentin, services that previously used to be offered for $25 would now have to be offered for $50, which was part of their decision to shut down the clinic.

"A lot of the folks we serve, they're on a fixed income," said Warkentin. "We didn't feel good about passing all of that cost on."

The health unit couldn't speak on specifics of previous investigations, but did say policies and procedures around best practices have been in place for a long time.

"The contact best practices have been known for some time. There haven't been many changes," said manager of environmental health Phil Wong. "It's up to health care providers to know requirements."

According to Wong, the last update to the procedure policy was May 2013.