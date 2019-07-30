More foot care clinics suspended for infection prevention breaches

Two Leamington, Ont. foot care clinics have been suspended for infection prevention and control practice breaches.

The suspensions follow three previously resolved suspensions from the same operator. The Essex Community Services foot care clinics in Harrow, McGregor and Essex were suspended in June. Two of those clinics did not reopen — the Essex location reopened Monday.

South Essex Community Council and Sun Parlour Home Foot Clinic are now suspended after breaches were identified related to reprocessing, cleaning and handling of equipment and a "lack of standard operating procedures," according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Phil Wong, environmental health manager for WECHU, said anytime there is a complaint, the health unit conducts "routine" investigations.

"The health unit is mandated to follow up on these types of complaints," said Wong. "We don't inspect the clinics or any podiatrists, but we go in for complaint purposes."

The suspensions are part of an ongoing foot care clinic investigation stemming from a June 12 complaint.

The health unit said additional clinics may be currently under investigation and may be suspended in the future.

"The investigations are fairly lengthy," said Wong, which means more clinics may end up on the suspension list.

WECHU recommends clients who have received services from any of these locations consult their healthcare providers, although risk of infection is very low.

No blood-borne infections have been diagnosed or linked to the locations at this time.