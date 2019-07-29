Foot care clinic reopens after infection prevention breach
The Essex Community Services foot care clinic has reopened after an infection prevention breach in June.
The three clinics will be consolidated into one location
The Essex Community Services foot care clinic has reopened after an infection prevention breach in June.
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit received a complaint June 12 and investigated the three foot care clinics operated by Essex Community Services. WECHU determined there were breaches in infection prevention and control practices.
The foot care clinic, upon reopening, will now use sterilized one-time-use tools in its "dry procedure" for the assessing and treatment of skin and nail conditions on feet.
The Harrow and McGregor clinics will not reopen — services have instead been consolidated to the Essex Centre location.
According to Essex Community Services, transportation is available for clients from the Harrow and McGregor areas.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.