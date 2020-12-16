Conservation authority says flooding possible along Lake Erie

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) says moderate to high winds on Wednesday could result in possible damage and flooding along Lake Erie and Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the conservation authority said forecasts are calling for waves between 1 m and 1.5 m tall.

"Due to high lake levels, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas," LTVCA said.

"These east winds will be pushing waves more directly onshore and could cause greater impacts than would be expected from the more typical southwest winds with the same wind speed. More easterly facing locations such as Rose Beach Line and the area around Wheatley could see greater impacts as well."

According to the Environment Canada forecast, Chatham-Kent is expected to see northeast winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h on Wednesday, along with temperatures of 1 C and periods of light snow.

Should the winds switch from east to southeast, Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent is at risk of flooding, and there is some risk of flooding in Shrewsbury as well if winds get high enough, according to LTVCA.

The statement issued Tuesday is not a flood warning or watch but rather a flood outlook shoreline condition statement, which is issued to provide early notice when there's potential for flooding on the Great Lakes.

Should conditions become rough, the LTVCA said people should take extra caution since the shoreline could become slippery and the waves could be strong.

"There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shore. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children and animals should be kept away from the water," the statement said.