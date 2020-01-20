Food, power tools stolen from Windsor's Kids First Food Bank

The Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships Kids First Food Bank is closed Monday due to a break-in over the weekend that resulted in the theft of food and power tools.

Executive director Angela Yakonich said she was first alerted to the break-in on Monday morning, after a staff member pointed out that the organization's back door had been kicked in.

"We came back and noticed that the inside door had been damaged," she said. "We look a little further and we realized that somebody had probably used a crowbar or something to get in the door."

According to Yakonich, the alleged thieves stole "a lot of the things that are high need for us," including protein items like tuna fish and peanut butter, as well as canned pasta and cereal.

Danielle Atogwe, a food bank employee, explained that having to turn away individuals coming to the food bank on Monday is "the worst feeling."

"People who come here are not coming here for fun," she said. "They're coming here because they need it. And it's frustrating. It makes you kind of mad that these people who stole from us really impacted the community."

Yakonich's organization posted multiple videos of the alleged theft to Facebook.

Footage from outside the building shows two individuals — one wearing a yellow and orange vest and another wearing a black hoodie — exiting their vehicle. Later, the two can be seen loading items into the same vehicle.

"Once we started going through the footage, we noticed that they were taking tools and then boxes and boxes and boxes of food," said Yakonich.

She said if the two individuals had only stolen food, she would be upset but understanding.

"I probably would have had the mindset that somebody really needs it," she said. "But the fact that they stole very, very expensive items and did so much damage to the building itself is really disconcerting to me."

Yakonich said she's been in contact with the police. However, because security camera footage doesn't clearly show the faces of the two individuals, it's difficult to accurately identify the alleged perpetrators.

"The police actually told us that a good route would be social media," she said.

Though the food bank still has "quite a bit of food," according to Yakonich, the food bank's stores were supposed to last until summer.

"Now all these items that are hot in a food bank are gone," she said. "We'll replace it … we'll do what we have to do. But now we're replacing two sets of doors, lights and, honestly, we're going to have to probably install a better security system."