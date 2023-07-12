Inflation behind record food bank use in Windsor, says Unemployed Help Centre

Food banks in Windsor are feeling the pinch because of inflation, and advocates like Hannah Dalupan say donations are needed more than ever to keep up with demand.

Dalupan is a volunteer with the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) of Windsor.

"There is a fridge in the back and it was basically always stacked with fresh produce and donation bins from food drives across Windsor."

"And now there's a lot more space, a lot more."

Unemployed Help Centre volunteer Hanna Dalupan said people who used to donate to food banks are now clients. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

According to United Way Centraide, food bank usage was up 17 per cent across the region in 2022.

West Windsor food bank usage increased by 64 per cent, while in downtown Windsor there was a 31 per cent uptick.

In Leamington food banks saw a 24 per cent increase, the United Way said.

Windsor Morning 7:24 Inflation is behind why food bank use is up 64% in west Windsor, says United Way Lorraine Goddard, the CEO of the local United Way, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about summer programs meant to help combat inflationary pressures on Windsor-Essex residents.

Dalupan said she has seen a decrease in donations in the last couple of years at UHC.

"There are less people donating, so there's less food in the hub for us to give out," she said.

With new clients coming in all the time, she said there is no longer a typical face for a food bank user.

"A lot of them are educated. A lot of them are working. A lot of them are in the workforce."

Donors still showing up, despite inflation

Donors are still doing what they can for Feeding Windsor-Essex, according to executive director Rodger Fordham. But donations can't keep up, he said.

"The business that used to give $1,000 might give $500 because they're feeling inflation too."

The organization provides the community services like food banks, monthly lunch clubs, and breakfast and after-school food programs.

"Hopefully inflation stops going up, at least that curbs the pressure upward,"

Incomes not matching inflation

June Muir is the CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor, which operates food banks in several locations.

"People pay their rent, pay their hydro, their gas, and by the time they go to buy food, there's no money left," Muir said.

The UHC food bank used to be an emergency centre. Now, it's a necessity to sustain daily life, she added.

Food bank usage by new clients is up 26 per cent, according to the Unemployed Help Centre. CEO June Muir, left, helps volunteer Hannah Dalupan prepare a food hamper on July 11, 2023. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

"It's not something that we want to see continue. We want people to be able to afford food. We don't want to be here on a full time basis, but with the way that inflation has hit, we're all feeling it."

The recent drop in donations has forced UHC to change its rules on how often people can receive hampers: Clients can now only visit twice a month instead of weekly.

"We always see a decrease in food donations during the summer months," Muir said. "We know people go on vacation and it's not Christmas time or Thanksgiving, so the donations don't come like they normally do during other times of the year."

UHC Windsor is seeing a 26 per cent increase of first-time users compared to the same period last year, said Muir.

While the grocery rebate will help individuals and families one time, Muir said food prices need to be reduced so people can purchase and enjoy nutritional food.

According to the most recent Food Banks Canada Hunger Report, there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food banks in Canada in March 2022 alone, the highest March usage on record.