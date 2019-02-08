Food documentary comes to Chatham

A food documentary is screening Friday night in Chatham at the Capitol Theatre.

Producer Dylan Sher was working on a farm north of Newmarket when he had the idea for 'Before the Plate.'

"It wasn't until that point that I started to understand the difference in perception of where food comes from," said Sher. He said he had a unique opportunity to "spread some knowledge," because most urban dwellers have "basically zero" understanding of how food gets to your plate.

The film was made by students on a tight budget — so they showcased farmers who were willing and able to be involved in the project.

The restaurant where the 'plate' ends up is called Canoe, in Toronto.

"By following those foods back to the farms we really showed the journey food goes on," said Sher.

Watch the trailer for Before the Plate:

The dish is a beef tenderloin plate, with about eight different items followed back to their respective farms. One of those farms is in Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham farm focuses on corn production — but not sweet corn. Instead, Sher chose to focus on corn turned into ethanol.

"It's really a closed-loop cycle that's innovative and looking at the environment going forward," said Sher. The tomatoes that ended up on the plate were helped to grow by Chatham corn-turned-ethanol power.

The film has been screened in a variety of urban and rural areas, but Sher really just hopes he's accurately reflected the farmers and their work.

"The feedback has been really supportive," said Sher. "The more people who see it who haven't been to a farm, the bigger the success will be."

The film can be screened for free online for the month of February if you miss Friday's 7 p.m. screening at the Capitol.