'It really hurts me,' Windsorite helps restock emptied food bank

The Kids First Food Bank closed its doors after its shelves went bare on Monday after giving food to 62 people in about an hour and a half.

The community took notice, and some have stepped in to help.

"It really hurts me when I wake up in the morning and I see women's shelters with no food and children's food banks without food either," said Leo Lucier, a marijuana activist and creator of Compassion House.

Lucier came up with $2,000 after doing a matching donation campaign on social media. When he went to the Great Canadian Superstore, the manager there agreed to match his donation dollar-for-dollar.

The result was "five trucks full of food" that a group of eight people brought to the food bank on Tuesday.

Angela Yakonich, executive director of Windsor Homes Coalition says this time of year can be difficult for food banks as most people donate around Christmas. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Angela Yakonich, executive director for Windsor Homes Coalition, which runs the food bank, said she was thrilled when she heard from Lucier earlier in the day about his plan to help.

"Starting around July through the fall, it tends to be a tough time in the food bank," said Yakonich.

A food bank in Windsor has temporarily shut its doors after running out of food -- but Leo Lucier, along with friends and family have stepped in to help. Thanks to their donations, the Windsor Homes Coalition hopes to re-open the Kids First Food Bank later this week. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/vePzkALbQy">pic.twitter.com/vePzkALbQy</a> —@KatGeorgieva

She said they received a donation of $4,200 worth of food two weeks ago, but that's been depleted.

Last year in October they served 621 people, but lately they've been averaging 360 a week, she said.

"People are spending more than what's affordable on housing and have to access food banks."

She said the community can help by donating food and also money, because the food bank can then go and purchase fresh produce and meat.

"There's only so much we can do without donations from the community."

She's hoping to re-open the food bank on Thursday.

For now the coalition has been redirecting people to other food banks in the city.