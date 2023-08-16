Food banks ask for public's help in Windsor-Essex because of high demand

Food banks in Windsor-Essex are finding it difficult to meet demand, requesting the public's assistance for more donations.

"Sadly, many people are not able to afford basic necessities of life," said Kate Gibb, executive director of Drouillard Place.

Gibb said donations tend to be seasonal.

"Christmas time is a big time of year that everybody thinks of giving, which is great that's when we get the bulk of our donations."

"We've always struggled throughout the year to keep up. However, it's never been this bad."

"We've never had to cut back on the amount of food that we're putting in bags."

Gibb said she posted on Drouillard Place's Facebook page requesting donations, and while some donations came through, it will probably last until Friday.

"So that need is still there. It's ongoing," she said. "Any donations would be greatly appreciated."

Organizations in Windsor-Essex say demand at food banks is on the rise.

The Windsor Essex County Food Bank Association, which represents 15 member food banks, told CBC News in a statement that "the rising cost of living has impacted many individuals' day to day spending, which affects their ability to give generously, like they may have done previously."

Shelves going low

Another group that helps feed the community, United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County, say they are also feeling the pinch. Donations are coming in at the same pace, but they need more.

"The reason why we're reaching out to the community to share this increase need is we basically need $50,000 to be able to continue to provide the food for our program for next week," said Liam Giles-Hayes, VP of programs at United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

Giles-Hayes added that they need a total of $185,000 to meet their fundraising goal to distribute 3,500 bags of food for their Summer Eats for Kids program, and they would also like to provide 2,000 Backpacks for Success for kids in grade school.

"We've raised just over $135,000. That is kind of where our budget landed last year with both programs, and so with this increase need is where we're really seeing the demand and why we needed to reach out to the community," said Giles-Hayes.

Giles-Hayes said they are hoping the call out will help them reach their goal.

"Our big goal obviously is we don't want to turn anyone away," he said.

"So the kids in our community can really have the best first day of school with that brand new backpack with new school supplies."

Kate Gibb hopes donations come in so they can fill up shelves again and not turn anyone away (Lamia Abozaid/CBC )

