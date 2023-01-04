Local photographer Steve Biro took the opportunity to capture some amazing images of the fog that's blanketed Windsor, Ont., this week.

Biro said he grabbed his camera just in time Monday morning to head to the Detroit River, where he took some shots.

"The river was beautifully calm. I love shooting images in the fog, especially early morning — they usually turn out nice."

The Detroit skyline is obscured by fog, shown here in a photo by Biro, along the Windsor waterfront. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

Biro said he spent most of the day Monday by the city's waterfront, capturing how the fog changed throughout the day.

"There was a nice light fog which is usually what I prefer because buildings and the bridge blend in with the fog," he said of his early-morning shoot.

"The fog was just breaking over the river and the Detroit skyline. It was beautiful."

Biro took the photos of the fog on the Detroit River this week. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

A fog advisory by Environment Canada and Climate Change remained in place Wednesday morning for Windsor-Essex and much of the surrounding region.

According to the weather authority, near-zero visibility was expected in the morning, with fog expected to clear in the afternoon.

The fog looks further away in this photo by Biro. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

Biro said the weather can make for excellent opportunities for photographers.

"What I really love about the fog is it's really quite moody," he said.

"It evokes a different feeling even when you're in it, it can be eerie ... I guess it kind if depends on what your perspective is."

At times, it was difficult to see the Ambassador Bridge through dense fog patches. (Submitted by Steve Biro)