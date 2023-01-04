Content
Windsor·Photos

Fog in Windsor expected to lift, but this photographer captured it just in time

Local photographer Steve Biro took the opportunity to capture some amazing images of the fog that's blanketed Windsor, Ont., this week.

Local photographer Steve Biro captured some amazing images of the fog

CBC News ·
Detroit skyline is reflected onto the Detroit River, all covered in fog, which makes it look like it's floating.
The reflection of fog onto the Detroit River makes the city's skyling appear to be floating. Photographer Steve Biro captured the fog that rolled through Windsor-Essex in southwestern Ontario this week. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

Biro said he grabbed his camera just in time Monday morning to head to the Detroit River, where he took some shots. 

"The river was beautifully calm. I love shooting images in the fog, especially early morning — they usually turn out nice."

Ducks on a calm river in front of the Detroit skyline, all covered in fog.
The Detroit skyline is obscured by fog, shown here in a photo by Biro, along the Windsor waterfront. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

Biro said he spent most of the day Monday by the city's waterfront, capturing how the fog changed throughout the day. 

"There was a nice light fog which is usually what I prefer because buildings and the bridge blend in with the fog," he said of his early-morning shoot. 

"The fog was just breaking over the river and the Detroit skyline. It was beautiful."

Fog is reflected on the water near a pillar of the Ambassador Bridge.
Biro took the photos of the fog on the Detroit River this week. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

A fog advisory by Environment Canada and Climate Change remained in place Wednesday morning for Windsor-Essex and much of the surrounding region. 

According to the weather authority, near-zero visibility was expected in the morning, with fog expected to clear in the afternoon. 

The Detroit skyline and Detroit River are pictured here.
The fog looks further away in this photo by Biro. (Submitted by Steve Biro)

Biro said the weather can make for excellent opportunities for photographers. 

"What I really love about the fog is it's really quite moody," he said. 

"It evokes a different feeling even when you're in it, it can be eerie ... I guess it kind if depends on what your perspective is."

The bridge on a foggy day.
At times, it was difficult to see the Ambassador Bridge through dense fog patches. (Submitted by Steve Biro)
A pumphouse on the water is reflected in the river.
From the Windsor shoreline, Biro snappped photos of the Detroit River. (Submitted by Steve Biro)
