Fog cancels school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent

Some school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent are cancelled this morning because of heavy fog.

Essex County school buses will begin operations again in the afternoon.

In Chatham-Kent, buses in zones 5, 6 and 7 will not run this morning, and begin service again in the afternoon. All other zones in Chatham-Kent are running.

School buses in the city of Windsor will remain running this morning and this afternoon.

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for Chatham-Kent, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County, but that advisory ended at 6:40 a.m.

The agency is forecasting drizzle and showers turning to rain near noon with fog patches dissipating this morning. It's forecasting 10 to 15 millimetres of rain today and a high of 6 C.

Tonight, rain will mix with snow and change to a few flurries this evening with a low of -1 C.