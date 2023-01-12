Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Fog cancels school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent

School buses in some Chatham-Kent and Essex County school zones will not be running this morning because of heavy fog.

All school buses in the city of Windsor are running as normal

CBC News ·
Buses are cancelled in Essex and Chatham this morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Some school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent are cancelled this morning because of heavy fog. 

Essex County school buses will begin operations again in the afternoon. 

In Chatham-Kent, buses in zones 5, 6 and 7 will not run this morning, and begin service again in the afternoon. All other zones in Chatham-Kent are running. 

School buses in the city of Windsor will remain running this morning and this afternoon. 

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for Chatham-Kent, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County, but that advisory ended at 6:40 a.m.

The agency is forecasting drizzle and showers turning to rain near noon with fog patches dissipating this morning. It's forecasting 10 to 15 millimetres of rain today and a high of 6 C.

Tonight, rain will mix with snow and change to a few flurries this evening with a low of -1 C. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now