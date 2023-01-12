Fog cancels school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent
All school buses in the city of Windsor are running as normal
Some school buses in Essex County and Chatham-Kent are cancelled this morning because of heavy fog.
Essex County school buses will begin operations again in the afternoon.
In Chatham-Kent, buses in zones 5, 6 and 7 will not run this morning, and begin service again in the afternoon. All other zones in Chatham-Kent are running.
School buses in the city of Windsor will remain running this morning and this afternoon.
Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for Chatham-Kent, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County, but that advisory ended at 6:40 a.m.
The agency is forecasting drizzle and showers turning to rain near noon with fog patches dissipating this morning. It's forecasting 10 to 15 millimetres of rain today and a high of 6 C.
Tonight, rain will mix with snow and change to a few flurries this evening with a low of -1 C.