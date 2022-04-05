Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Fog advisory in effect, cancelling morning school bus routes in Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

School buses are running in the City of Windsor

CBC News ·
Fog in Windsor, Ont. along the Detroit River near the Ambassador Bridge. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The weather authority said dense fog with near-zero visibility has developed in the region. 

Morning school bus routes are cancelled in Essex County due to the fog, but afternoon buses will be running. 

School buses are running in the City of Windsor Tuesday morning. 

Environment Canada said fog should lift later in the morning. 

