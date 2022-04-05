Fog advisory in effect, cancelling morning school bus routes in Essex County
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
School buses are running in the City of Windsor
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The weather authority said dense fog with near-zero visibility has developed in the region.
Morning school bus routes are cancelled in Essex County due to the fog, but afternoon buses will be running.
School buses are running in the City of Windsor Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada said fog should lift later in the morning.
More from CBC Windsor:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?